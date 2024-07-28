Police urgently search for nonverbal autistic 6-year-old boy in Gaithersburg 

Montgomery County police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing July 27 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Fawzan Hassan, who is also nonverbal and autistic, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday at Bohrer Park.

He was reported to last be seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Montgomery police and fire departments searched overnight for the child and have deployed drones with the assistance of Maryland National Capital Police - Montgomery County, authorities said.

Residents are urged to check around their property, including porches and decks, swimming pools, outbuildings, unlocked cars, and nearby playgrounds, according to a release.

Authorities say when engaging with a non-verbal autistic child, it is important to approach them calmly and slowly.

A nonverbal autistic child might not respond to their name, so try to use other cues, such as visual signals or familiar objects, to get their attention.

Anyone with information on Hassan’s whereabouts is being asked to call police.

