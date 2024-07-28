Maryland

Police urgently search for nonverbal autistic 6-year-old boy in Gaithersburg 

Fawzan Hassan was last seen at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland on July 27.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter and Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Montgomery County police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing July 27 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Fawzan Hassan, who is also nonverbal and autistic, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday at Bohrer Park.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

He was reported to last be seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Montgomery police and fire departments searched overnight for the child and have deployed drones with the assistance of Maryland National Capital Police - Montgomery County, authorities said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Residents are urged to check around their property, including porches and decks, swimming pools, outbuildings, unlocked cars, and nearby playgrounds, according to a release.

Authorities say when engaging with a non-verbal autistic child, it is important to approach them calmly and slowly.

A nonverbal autistic child might not respond to their name, so try to use other cues, such as visual signals or familiar objects, to get their attention.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Virginia 5 hours ago

8-year-old donates Icee sales as a thank you to Fairfax Fire Department

Virginia 8 hours ago

8-year-old thanks Fairfax firefighters by donating money from Icee stand

Anyone with information on Hassan’s whereabouts is being asked to call police.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyMontgomery County PoliceGaithersburg
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us