‘Asking for Papa': Family Mourns Man Killed in Front of 4-Year-Old Son in DC

A family is mourning a man fatally stabbed in front of his 4-year-old son in Washington, D.C., and begging witnesses to come forward.

It was April 6 at about 4:30 p.m. when police responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of Wayne Place and 2nd Street in Southeast D.C. The victim, 36-year-old Tyrone Reid, was dead when authorities arrived.

“Everywhere he went, he had his son with him,” his mother, Tonyia Reid, said. “His son would not let him go no where without him.”

“He has been asking for papa. You can just tell in his mannerisms that he kinda can feel something is wrong,” the victim’s sister, Shireen Reid, said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Tyrone Reid had started his own landscaping business. On the day he was killed, he had texted family members about a big contract he was supposed to work, and how important it was for his business.

The stabbing is believed to have stemmed from an argument. Police are still looking for Reid’s killer.

“Every two minutes, every five minutes, somebody’s getting killed in D.C. Something has to be done,” the victim’s mother said.

She went on to say that no matter how much business there was, Tyrone Reid always had time for family.

“He looked out for me,” she said. “I mean, he was a sweet person.”

Reid’s murder strikes a harsh blow to his family. His brother was recently in a motorcycle crash and is scheduled to undergo surgery this weekend.

As people prepare to observe the Easter holiday, a mother prepares to be at the bedside of one son and bury another.

She also grapples with trying to explain to a grandson–a toddler–how to make sense of it all.

“I just wish whoever did this [would] come forward. I mean, a witness come forward. Somebody seen something down there. I know they have. I know they seen something down there,” she said.