Harris Teeter Stores Cut Hours of Operation Nationwide

Harris Teeter stores across the nation cut their hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. effective Wednesday, the supermarket chain announced.

“To focus on thorough cleaning, replenishment, staffing and the well-being of our valued associates, Harris Teeter has announced new, temporary Hours of Operation... until further notice,” Danna J. Robinson, the communication manager for the chain, said.

The shortened hours are meant to help Harris Teeter locations better manage labor in a “difficult employment environment,” allow employees to take time off and generally provide better service for customers, Robinson said.

The supermarket had already taken measures to protect its “senior shoppers,” including designating times on Mondays and Thursdays exclusively for those 60 years old and over to shop and pick up groceries.

Further information on previous closing times weren’t immediately available.