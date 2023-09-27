GW student with Tourette syndrome finds inspiration through boxing

Jatin Nayyar, a senior at George Washington University, was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at 8 years old. He began developing tics, some of them so bad that they would dislocate his ribs.

The tics, and the 80 subsequent hospitalizations, left Nayyar feeling hopeless.

“I never really saw a future, really,” Nayyar said. “I never really saw myself past college or going into college.”

Despite these constant and painful tics, Nayyar found a love for tennis and began using sports to gain more control over his body.

About four years ago, Nayyar discovered his passion for boxing, an activity that helped him deal with the frustrations that came with his condition.

“There’s that level, that anger where you just wanna punch a hole through the wall,” Nayyar said. “It’s just I was tired of letting my emotions out on the people who I love the most.”

Nayyar is currently co-captain of the boxing club at GW where he studies sports management. He hopes that his situation serves as an inspiration for others going through similar struggles.

“I want people to know they’re not alone with this,” Nayyar said.