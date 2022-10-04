Silver Spring

Gunshots, Barricaded Person Reported in Silver Spring, Police Say Shelter in Place

Police responded to a shooting report in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard about 2:25 a.m.

By Sophia Barnes

Police are asking some residents in Silver Spring, Maryland, apartments to shelter in place early Tuesday after reports of gunshots and a barricaded person.

Montgomery County officers responded to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard about 2:25 a.m. after reports of shots, police said. No injuries have been reported.

Someone is actively barricaded inside a residential building, police said.

Anyone around 14000 Castle Boulevard or Castle Ridge Circle is asked to stay inside while police investigate.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Silver SpringCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us