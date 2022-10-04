Gunshots, Barricaded Person Reported in Silver Spring, Police Say Shelter in Place

Police are asking some residents in Silver Spring, Maryland, apartments to shelter in place early Tuesday after reports of gunshots and a barricaded person.

Montgomery County officers responded to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard about 2:25 a.m. after reports of shots, police said. No injuries have been reported.

Someone is actively barricaded inside a residential building, police said.

Anyone around 14000 Castle Boulevard or Castle Ridge Circle is asked to stay inside while police investigate.

