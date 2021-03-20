Gunman Gets Life for Killing 3 in 2017 Maryland Workplace Shooting

A Maryland man has been sentenced to three life terms for a 2017 workplace shooting in Harford County that killed three and left two others wounded.

Harford County State's Attorney Albert Peisinger announced the sentence Friday. He said he was pleased that Radee Prince, 40, of Elkton was sentenced to the maximum.

The Maryland sentences will kick in after Prince serves a 40-year sentence in Delaware. He was convicted and sentenced there for a nonfatal shooting he committed in Wilmington after he shot five coworkers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County in October 2017.

Workers Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53; Jose Hildago Romero, 34; Enis Mrvoljak, 48, all died of gunshot wounds to the head. Two other victims, Enoc Sosa and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, also suffered gunshot wounds to the head but survived.