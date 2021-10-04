Group of DC Gym Owners Asks for Vaccine Requirement Over Mask Mandate

A group of D.C. fitness studio owners wants a full vaccination requirement to substitute for mask requirements during workout classes.

Currently, gymgoers are required to wear masks the entire time they're there because of D.C.'s indoor mask mandate. Gyms had to require masks indoors again starting back in August, and owners say they've seen a drop in members taking classes.

The CEOs of several D.C. fitness studios — including Solid Core, Balance Gym and Barry's Bootcamp — sent a letter Monday morning to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office and to D.C.'s director of health, asking them to revisit the indoor mask guidelines.

The letter states in part, "This mandate must be lifted in order to provide these businesses and their employees with the financial stability they need in order to survive."

They're asking that a full vaccination status replace the requirement of wearing masks during indoor workouts.

The group says data used to support the mask mandate is from before vaccines were widely available and that at this point, D.C. should use more relevant data as part of their decision making.

We reached out to the mayor's office and the D.C. Department of Health for comment but have not heard back yet