Global Microsoft outage live updates: DC-area hospitals, flights and courts affected

What to Know Microsoft products worldwide went offline overnight Friday due after an issue with an update to cybersecurity program CrowdStrike.

Flights were grounded, health systems’ technology went offline and Metro’s website went down, causing ripply effects for hours after a fix was deployed.

The outage is not connected to a security incident or cyberattack, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said.

A widespread Microsoft outage linked to a cybersecurity software disrupted business-as-usual worldwide Friday morning. In the Washington, D.C., area, dozens of flights were delayed, Metro's website went offline and News4 Today was stalled.

The outage is linked to a recent update from the company CrowdStrike, which said it deployed a fix for the issue. CEO George Kurtz said the outages were not from a security incident or cyberattack.

Crowdstrike's Falcon platform is like a defense system for IT infrastructure. The cloud-based software will work to automatically stop malicious code or other issues immediately instead of simply notifying a company to address the issue. Here's an explainer on how Crowdstrike works.

Systems are coming back online, but the overnight disruption is causing ripple effects.