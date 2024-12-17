Girl shot and wounded near Dunbar High School

A girl was shot Tuesday afternoon about a block from Dunbar High School and ran into the school for help.

D.C. police did not give the victim's exact age but described her as "a juvenile female."

Police said they were called to the school in the 100 block of N Street NW shortly after 3 p.m. The girl was shot in the 200 block of Morgan Street NW, about a block away from Dunbar. It wasn't known whether she is a student at the school.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting. There was no information on a suspect yet.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Police said the girl was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.

Gunfire affects nearly every school in D.C. Only two of the District’s 566 public and charter schools went 10 years without a single shooting nearby, according to a joint investigation by the News4 I-Team and The Trace Gun Violence Data Hub.