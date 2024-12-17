Gun violence

Girl shot and wounded near Dunbar High School

Police said the girl was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital

By Carissa DiMargo

breaking news
NBC Washington

A girl was shot Tuesday afternoon about a block from Dunbar High School and ran into the school for help.

D.C. police did not give the victim's exact age but described her as "a juvenile female."

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Police said they were called to the school in the 100 block of N Street NW shortly after 3 p.m. The girl was shot in the 200 block of Morgan Street NW, about a block away from Dunbar. It wasn't known whether she is a student at the school.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting. There was no information on a suspect yet.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Police said the girl was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.

Gun violence Dec 10

‘I tell her it's fireworks': How DC shootings affected 564 of 566 schools

Southwest DC 18 hours ago

5-year-old girl in critical condition after 3-year-old brother accessed gun

Gunfire affects nearly every school in D.C. Only two of the District’s 566 public and charter schools went 10 years without a single shooting nearby, according to a joint investigation by the News4 I-Team and The Trace Gun Violence Data Hub.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceWashington DC
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us