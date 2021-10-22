Fairfax County

Girl, 11, Missing From Fairfax County: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Fairfax County are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl.

Kimberly Rivera was last seen Thursday about 2 p.m. on Leesburg Court in the Alexandria section of the county, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was wearing a white baseball hat, red and black Jordan sneakers, gold cross earrings and a gold angel necklace, police said.

She has black hair, brown eyes and is about 4 feet, 5 inches tall, police said.

Local

Washington D.C. 14 hours ago

Woman Found Dead on Sidewalk Near DC Park

washington football team 13 hours ago

Congress Seeks Information From NFL on Washington Football Team Investigation

Rivera could be in danger due to her age, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about Kimberly's whereabouts should call police.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countymissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us