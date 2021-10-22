Girl, 11, Missing From Fairfax County: Police

Police in Fairfax County are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl.

Kimberly Rivera was last seen Thursday about 2 p.m. on Leesburg Court in the Alexandria section of the county, police said.

She was wearing a white baseball hat, red and black Jordan sneakers, gold cross earrings and a gold angel necklace, police said.

She has black hair, brown eyes and is about 4 feet, 5 inches tall, police said.

Rivera could be in danger due to her age, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about Kimberly's whereabouts should call police.