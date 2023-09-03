Giant to remove some brand name items from Southeast DC store

Giant said it will remove some brand name products from its store on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. due to a rise in shoplifting.

The store located at 1535 Alabama Ave SE is one of the only full-service grocery stores east of the Anacostia River in Ward 8. Trayon White, who represents Ward 8, warned at a press conference in August that shoplifting may cause the store to close its doors.

"We're going to work with Giant to keep this open!" White told residents in August.

In a statement, Giant said it plans to remove national brand health and beauty care items and replace them with private label brands where possible. The new policy aims to reduce “unprecedented levels” of theft and make the store safer for shoppers and employees.

“None of the tactics we deploy is the ultimate solution to the problem we face, but we continue to invest in efforts that will improve safety for our associates and customers and reduce theft,” part of the statement read.

One customer reacted to the changes coming to the grocery store.

“I know like there's some violence that happens around here, but it's usually confined to a couple of blocks,” a shopper said. “They’ve had police in the front of the store for a long time.”

Employees who are trained in asset protection will also greet customers coming into the store and check receipts as shoppers exit, according to Giant.

If this location were to close, the next closest grocery store would be the Safeway nearly two miles away in Ward 7.

Giant previously told News4 they do not currently have plans to close the store.