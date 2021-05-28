wayne gretzky

‘Gem Mint' Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card Sells for $3.75 Million

Gretzky card sale tops the auction house's previous high for a hockey card

gretzky card
NBC 5/Heritage Auctions

A Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for a record $3.75 million at auction.

Heritage Auctions of Dallas said Thursday the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky card was in “gem mint” condition and went to an anonymous buyer. The card features the hockey great in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team’s final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sale topped the online company’s previous high for a hockey card. In December, Heritage sold a Gretzky card from Professional Sports Authenticator for $1.29 million, the first hockey card to exceed $1 million.

Local

Officer Brian Sicknick 1 hour ago

‘Couldn't Stay Quiet': Capitol Officer's Mother Wants Jan. 6 Probe

the weekend scene 2 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area on Memorial Day Weekend

The known record for a sports card sale came this year when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball rookie card sold for $5.2 million through PWCC Marketplace.

A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. He left his job as an Oilers executive this week to become a hockey television analyst for Turner Sports.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wayne gretzkyDallasNHLheritage auctionscollector cards
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us