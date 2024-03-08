Gaza cease-fire protester rushes DC mayor during arts festival kickoff

A protester calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war ran towards D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday morning, as Bowser prepared to deliver remarks at the kickoff for an arts festival in downtown D.C.

Bowser's rapport with the crowd was interrupted shortly after she took the podium, ahead of prepared remarks for the launch of the Artomatic arts festival.

"Okay, here we go," Bowser could be heard saying, seconds before the protester reached the podium.

Security stopped the protester before they reached Bowser herself.

"D.C. artists are against apartheid," the protester could be heard yelling as security ushered her away. "We demand that D.C. calls for cease fire."

The identity of the protester is not yet clear. They wore a pink t-shirt, a keffiyeh -- a black-and-white patterned scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism -- and held a black-and-white sign reading "DC 4 CEASEFIRE."

"DC Council and this mayor are giving billions of our tax dollars to, to kill people in Gaza," the protester yelled.

Other protesters could be seen in the crowd. One held a sign that read "DC ARTISTS AGAINST APARTHEID."

The protesters briefly chanted "From D.C. to Palestine, occupation is a crime," before being pulled away by organizers and security.

Moments after the protesters left the area, a man approached the stage with the podium and attempted to address Bowser.

"I think most people in this city, over 80% of people in this city, have asked for a cease-fire," the man said. "I've had family killed in Palestine. There are many constituents here --" the man continued, before being cut off by what appeared to be an event organizer trying to usher him away.

The man who approached the podium was identified by News4's Mark Segraves as Andy Shallal, the owner of Busboys and Poets, a popular restaurant chain in D.C. and Baltimore.

As Shallal and the event organizer argued, an apparent aide to Bowser came up to the podium with a cell phone, which she handed to the mayor. Bowser took the phone to answer a call, and walked off the stage.

A few minutes later, the performer that preceded Bowser on stage returned, as event organizers attempted to regroup.

No information about arrests, organizations or groups involved with the protest, or comments from the Mayor, protesters or Artomatic organizers is yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.