Explosion in Southeast DC destroys building, injures at least 1 person

At least one person is hurt after a building exploded in Southeast D.C. as crews responded to a report of a gas leak.

The explosion occurred in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE, in the Anacostia neighborhood.

DC Fire and EMS evacuated people from the building and neighboring buildings, including a day care center, before the explosion.

"The potential for severe injuries was high, but again, having arrived here in time to make an evacuation, I think we probably avoided any number of possible serious injuries," DC Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said live on News4.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Update 2nd Alarm explosion & fire 1200 block Marion Barry Ave SE. 1 building has collapsed and on fire. 2nd building damaged by explosion. We are working on protecting adjacent structures. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/qORK5xZWnR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2024

On my way to the scene of the explosion. #breaking Can see the smoke from the highway. https://t.co/N50aOiis9u pic.twitter.com/QAIpFcyGuV — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) January 18, 2024

'The building just exploded'

An emergency call about a potential gas leak was placed at about 10 a.m. Crews responded and were examining a 2-inch pipe. They evacuated people from neighboring buildings.

The explosion occurred on the second floor of a building. The building collapsed, and another building was damaged, officials said.

“The building just exploded,” someone can be heard saying on a dispatch call.

One civilian was injured when debris went flying, officials said. Officials didn't immediately say how serious that person's injuries are.

News4 footage shows firefighters working to put out flames. Bricks and rubble crashed onto the street and sidewalk. The building next door has signs for Jazzy’s and Baby Einstein.

ANC Commissioner Robin McKinney said she rushed to the block to make sure children at the day care center were safe.

“They were able to rush all the children out,” she said.

Parents were contacted, McKinney said. She said she hopes the children will have someplace to go on Friday so parents can go to work as usual.

Smoke could be seen from miles away.

D.C. Police said the following streets were closed:

Eastbound 11 th Street Bridge at O Street, SE

Street Bridge at O Street, SE MLK Jr Ave, SE between Morris RD SE and 11 th Street, SE.

Street, SE. Marion Barry Ave, SE between Minnesota Ave, SE and MLK Jr Ave SE

14 th Street between Marion Barry Ave, SE and W Street, SE.

Street between Marion Barry Ave, SE and W Street, SE. 13th street between Marion Barry Ave, SE and W Street, SE.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

“We want people to stay away from the area," Maggiolo, the fire department spokesman said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.