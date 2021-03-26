From Cold and Gray to Bright and Airy: How to Remodel Your Basement

If you feel like your house is bursting at the seams, you’re not alone. People are looking for more space and some are finding it in their basements.

Basement renovations are one of the most requested projects right now, says Anthony Wilder of Anthony Wilder Design/Build in Maryland.

"You can’t imagine that people would really want to be in their basements, but that’s why they call us, to get something that will hopefully not feel like a basement and color and lighting is a big deal," Wilder said.

Wilder worked on this space in Bethesda. It started out like most basements: cold, damp and grey.

Now, it looks like this.

White walls and ceilings keep things bright and airy—not to mention, it hides ductwork. Wilder's pro-tip is to keep furniture low so ceilings will feel high.

The homeowners finished the project just before the pandemic, not knowing just how much use it would get.

It’s one room, but it has several functions. The approximately 700-square-feet has space for kids to work and play.

There’s a fitness area, a spot is for the entire family and spot just for the parents.

Pops of red and blue make it fun and vibrant.

Kirsten Gable, a designer at Anthony Wilder Design/Build, said it's never too late to remodel your basement.

"I know the pandemic for a lot of people feels like it's wrapping up," Gable said. "I do think working from home is kind of the new thing.

"I think it’s really important to look at your space in your house and see how you can utilize every square inch," Gable said.