Fresh food hub opens in Ward 8

The tree is getting trimmed and the gifts are getting wrapped. In a community room at the Washington View Apartments in Ward 8, the holiday season is in full swing, and wish lists are being fulfilled.

But what’s going on there isn't just about what’s going to be under some trees later this month — there’s some long-term giving going on.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer health education around the holiday times,” said Perina Gaines with Black Nurses Rock.

Black nurses rock is one of the organizations bringing good tidings and good nutrition where fresh, healthy food is harder to access.

“Health care disparities that lead to other chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension,” Gaines said.

They offered free screenings in addition to regular info sessions and demonstrations on healthy cooking.

“Teaching how to prepare fresh grown vegetables that taste good without any salt, using natural herbs like cilantro, rosemary, basil, thyme to add a wonderful taste to the food,” Gaines said.

They show how to create a personal oasis within a food dessert.

“We teach the residents how to grow vegetables from the windowsill and natural herbs,” Gaines said.

The complex will also become a fresh food hub, teaming up with the Capital Area Food Bank.

And it’s all done by volunteers.

“Anything that we can do to step into the community make sure they get the health care things they deserve in this community,” said volunteer Joann Goodine. “Especially this time of year.”