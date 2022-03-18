Frederick County Deputy Shoots Suspect After Car Chase: Sheriff

A Frederick County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a DUI suspect early Friday after a car chase, officials said.

The suspect is in stable condition at a hospital and the deputy was not injured, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Their names were not immediately released.

The deputy tried to pull over a driver who was allegedly speeding and possibly intoxicated on Interstate 270 and Route 85 about 2:45 a.m., officials said.

The driver didn’t stop, and the deputy followed them to the Kingsbrook Community, officials said.

The suspect got out of the car and began to run, then allegedly fired at the deputy, officials said.

The officer fired back, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a shock trauma center, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said a gun was found at the scene. More information is expected to be released Friday morning.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said to expect a law enforcement presence in the Kingsbrook area but there’s no threat.

