Crime and Courts

Frederick County Deputy Shoots Suspect After Car Chase: Sheriff

The suspect allegedly fired at the officer as they tried to run away, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

By Sophia Barnes

NBC

A Frederick County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a DUI suspect early Friday after a car chase, officials said.

The suspect is in stable condition at a hospital and the deputy was not injured, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Their names were not immediately released.

The deputy tried to pull over a driver who was allegedly speeding and possibly intoxicated on Interstate 270 and Route 85 about 2:45 a.m., officials said.

The driver didn’t stop, and the deputy followed them to the Kingsbrook Community, officials said.

The suspect got out of the car and began to run, then allegedly fired at the deputy, officials said.

The officer fired back, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a shock trauma center, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said a gun was found at the scene. More information is expected to be released Friday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Virginia 11 hours ago

Family of Woman Allegedly Killed by Husband to File Suit Against Loudoun County

crime prevention 15 hours ago

Bowser Promotes Plan to Pair People Leaving Prison With Mentors

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said to expect a law enforcement presence in the Kingsbrook area but there’s no threat.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsFrederick County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us