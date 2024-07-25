Former Germantown Olympian battling dementia looks back on 1964 Olympics

After all these years, Marilyn White still can’t believe everything she’s accomplished.

In 1964, White won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meter relay. She also tied for second and third in the women’s 100, just barely missing the podium because the medalists leaned over the finish line.

“You were the fourth fastest woman in the world at that time, you know that?” White’s younger sister, Donna Register, said to her.

White still remembers the Olympic crowds.

“They hollered and scollered and jammed and jumped and all that stuff,” she said.

After the Olympics, she spent nearly 40 years as a teacher. About ten years ago, she was diagnosed with dementia.

Register says some days are better than others.

“Hard to see, and hard to digest,” Register said. “She means the world to me. She was always there for me, always protective.”

Marilyn now lives at Tribute at Black Hill, a memory care facility in Germantown.

She still holds tight to her love of sports and her sister.

“Everyday we went to the track and watched you run and practice,” Register said to White.

“Ooh that was so nice,” White said.

“So what did you do after the Olympics?” White asked.

“I went for dinner,” White said. “I loved to eat and I still do, doggone it.”

An incredible life, filled with enduring laughter and love.