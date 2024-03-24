Food truck catches fire near National Mall; 1 person sent to hospital

One person was taken to a hospital after a food truck caught fire Sunday near the National Mall.

The fire happened at 12th Street and Constitution Avenue. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

It wasn't immediately known whether the injured person was a worker from the food truck. That person has serious burns, but they are expected to survive, fire officials said.

The name of the food truck was not immediately available. Images shared by D.C. Fire & EMS show a scorched food truck with a red and gold exterior. Most of the name painted on the truck was burned away.

Fire investigators are trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

NBC Washington is working to learn more.