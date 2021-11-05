Food Blogger's Instagram Live Interview Interrupted by Attempted Break-in

A D.C. food blogger was interviewing a chef live on Instagram when two men tried to break into her house.

Brittany Osazuwa interrupted the interview when she heard noises at the door of her home in Anacostia.

“I think someone’s trying to break into my damn house,” she said.

She says she saw two men prying at the front door and window.

“It was a terrifying experience for me to actually look out my window and see two gentlemen trying to break into my house,” she said.

She called 911 and hid.

“I’m literally petrified in the bathroom crying, and I really just wanted somebody to save me, but I realized, at that point, I might die,” Osazuwa said.

The men left before police got there.

Osazuwa thinks the men targeted her house because it looks abandoned. The front door is boarded up after a speeding driver crashed into it.

“It’s left a mental fear in me,” she said. “I’m scared; I really am.”

After the attempted break-in, Osazuwa says she got a surveillance camera to put in her window to try to deter any future crimes. She also says she’s considering the possibility of getting a gun.