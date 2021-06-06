Five People Wounded in 2 Shootings Sunday in DC

Two shootings happened within a few minutes of each other Sunday, wounding a total of five people. Police do not believe the incidents were related.

Three people were shot in the 2800 block of Robinson Place SE, police said. The victims, all men, were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. One of the victims took himself to the hospital.

Two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the 200 block of 37th Street SE. Both victims were conscious and breathing.

More information was not immediately available.