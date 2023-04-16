First Responders Use Narcan to Save 2-Year-Old Boy in Virginia

First responders used Narcan to revive an unresponsive toddler Friday in Manassas Park, Virginia, police say.

Officers found the 2-year-old boy unresponsive inside a home in the 9400 block of Blackhawk Court at about 8:30 a.m., Manassas Park Police said in a Facebook post.

While trying to save the boy, first responders used Narcan to revive him. The child was taken to Innova Fairfax for advanced care.

Two women, Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County, and Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park, were found inside the home.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

They had outstanding warrants in Prince William, Warren and Fairfax counties. They had been arrested for providing false identification and failing to appear in court.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home. They continue to investigate the incident.