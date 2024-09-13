A firefighter was hit and injured while responding to a crash on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County early Friday, officials said.

The firefighter was rushed to a trauma center, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

A passing vehicle also crashed into several Maryland State Police vehicles and a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue truck that had responded to an earlier crash, officials said.

Other firefighters were OK, Piringer said. No troopers were injured, Maryland State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 between Colesville Road and University Boulevard in Silver Spring. That’s just south of Montgomery Blair High School.

It's unclear if the injured firefighter was inside or outside a vehicle. News4 is working to learn more about the driver who crashed into the first responders.

Some lanes were blocked, but all lanes were open by 6:45 a.m. and traffic was moving normally.

