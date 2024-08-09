Fire causes major damage to Montgomery County church

A church in Silver Spring, Maryland, sustained significant damage when an apparent electrical issue sparked a fire overnight, and church officials are holding services at another location this weekend.

Dozens of firefighters responded to Spencerville Seventh-day Adventist Church on New Hampshire Avenue about 1:45 a.m. to put out the fire. Photos showed flames blazing through the roof of the church.

The exact source of the fire is unknown, but it appeared to be an electrical issue that sparked a fire in the audio-visual control booth at the back of the sanctuary, the church posted on its Facebook page.

Damage to the church's sanctuary was extensive, and photos from inside show scorched pews and singed hymnals. The church's organ, piano, roof and ceiling planks were also damaged.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No one was hurt in the fire.

"We mourn the loss of the house where the Spencerville family has worshipped our Savior, Jesus Christ for nearly 45 years," Senior Pastor Chad Stuart said in a statement. "But we do not mourn without hope, because we know that worship of Jesus is not limited to a building and that the church is not a place, but it is the collective people of God coming together—believing that out of ashes Jesus gives life and revival."

The church will hold Sabbath worship services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists at 12501 Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring.