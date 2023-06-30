Fiery I-95 crash kills 2 in Maryland; Driver may face charges

Two people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Maryland late Thursday, authorities say. The driver of a Dodge Charger is believed to have caused the crash and may face charges.

The crash on southbound I-95 near Route 212, about four miles north of the Capital Beltway, left a car engulfed in flames before 11 p.m. Thursday.

First responders from Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Maryland State Police tried to help and found people trapped.

According to the initial investigation by state police, the 24-year-old driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger was driving in the right lane and tried to pass a tractor-trailer.

The Charger driver rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra. The impact slammed the Charger to the left side of the highway and the Elantra to the right. The Elantra caught fire with the male driver and a female passenger inside.

Mutual Aid PGCo (6/29 ~11p) SB I95, collision w/ entrapment & several serious/traumatic injury, vehicle fire, brush fire, some lanes were closed, @MDSP @MDSHA on scene pic.twitter.com/QWtebOCG5s — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 30, 2023

The driver and passenger were declared dead by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS. Officials did not immediately release their names or say how old they were.

The Charger driver, a Silver Spring resident, was taken to a hospital for injuries. The extent of his injuries was unclear.

The investigation is ongoing. Once it’s complete, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges against the Charger driver. Police did not say whether speed was a factor in the crash.

I-95 lanes were shut down for hours, into Friday morning. Debris could be seen spread across the roadway. One lane was still closed as of 6 a.m.

