Fencing to Go Up at US Capitol for State of the Union Address

Fencing is set to go up around the U.S. Capitol this weekend ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, NBC News has learned.

The fencing is a safety precaution and was recommended by the Capitol Police and Secret Service. It could be installed as soon as Sunday.

It has been installed several times since the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, including the 2022 State of the Union address.

The address takes place Tuesday at 9 p.m.