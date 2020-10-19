The following content is created in partnership with Sentara Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Washington's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Sentara Healthcare.

Good news for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate: Medicare has just approved new payment options for technology to help restore function with fewer side effects.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center became the first center in the DMV to offer the Aquablation therapy procedure when it piloted the program in May 2018. Aquablation therapy uses a robot-controlled waterjet to remove the enlarged prostate tissue. It is the only FDA-cleared minimally invasive treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, that combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging with surgical robotics and a heat-free waterjet for targeted, precise, and safe removal of prostate tissue, with a reduced risk of sexual side effects.

As men get older, BPH becomes more common. An enlarged prostate gland can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms, such as blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder. It can also cause bladder, urinary tract and/or kidney problems. “BPH is the most common urological problem that we encounter as urologists, it’s far more common than prostate cancer,” explains Dr. Inderjit Singh, Board-Certified Urologist with Potomac Urology, who has performed the Aquablation procedure multiple times and has seen the real-world results.

In the past, most men had to choose between significant symptom relief while compromising sexual function. For this reason, many men avoided seeking treatment altogether. Aquablation therapy eliminates the need for men to make the choice between symptom relief and risk. “The biggest advantage to patients is that Aquablation removes the obstructing tissue with immediate benefits and minimal side effect on sexual function. I have observed excellent results in the majority of my patients,” says Dr. Singh.

Martin Robinson is one of those patients. He was referred to Dr. Singh after he discovered blood in his urine. “I went to see Dr. Singh and he was very, very nice. He said he was going to take care of me and not to worry,” says Martin. Dr. Singh performed a biopsy and found that it wasn’t cancer, but instead Martin was dealing with an enlarged prostate.

Initially, Martin tried other therapies with little to no success. When Aquablation therapy was introduced at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Dr. Singh suggested it to him. In July 2018, days before his 60th birthday, Martin underwent the Aquablation therapy procedure. “I felt like a kid again because when I peed, I could actually feel my bladder emptying. I knew everything was getting out of me. I hadn’t felt that way in nearly six years,” explains Martin.

More than a two years later, Martin is still enjoying the results of his Aquablation therapy procedure. His retirement isn’t being spent looking for a bathroom. He’s able to spend time with his family and the procedure hasn’t affected his romantic life with his wife, “You either get this done or you lose your prostate and everything that goes with it. You got to take care of yourself.”

Dr. Singh agrees, “I would tell my patients this is an excellent choice if they are a) having poor results with medications, b) have side effects with medications, or c) don’t want to continue taking medications and want a permanent solution. They should seriously consider this minimally invasive procedure.”

To determine if this procedure is right for you, call 703-680-2111 or click here to make an appointment. Click here to learn more about urinary and prostate health by registering for our free seminars. This month's virtual "Ask your Expert" sessions are about Overcoming Incontinence (on Thursday, October 22) and Men's Urinary Health (on Friday, October 23).