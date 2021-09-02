Fauci Says He Wouldn't Be Surprised If Covid Vaccines Require Three Shots for Full Regimen, Instead of Two

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he would not be surprised if the recommended full regimen for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. becomes three doses, instead of two.

Giving people an additional dose, or perhaps a final dose, several months after they've received their initial vaccination helps the immune system mature, said Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I must say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses," Fauci told reporters during a White House Covid briefing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.