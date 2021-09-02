Fauci Says He Wouldn't Be Surprised If Covid Vaccines Require Three Shots for Full Regimen, Instead of Two

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he would not be surprised if the recommended full regimen for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. becomes three doses, instead of two.

Giving people an additional dose, or perhaps a final dose, several months after they've received their initial vaccination helps the immune system mature, said Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I must say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses," Fauci told reporters during a White House Covid briefing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Local

News4 Rundown 23 hours ago

The News4 Rundown: Local Woman Fights to Reunite With Her Family From Afghanistan

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 1 hour ago

Prince George's County Officer Suspended After Hit-And-Run, Police Say

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

WHO says it is monitoring a new Covid variant called 'mu'

WHO presses world leaders to hold off on Covid booster shots through September

Covid vaccines remain 'stunningly effective,' even as Delta concerns grow

CDC director says unvaccinated people shouldn't travel over Labor Day weekend

Nearly 1 million Covid booster shots have already been administered in the U.S., CDC data shows

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us