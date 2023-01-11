Fairfax County

Father Dead and Son in Custody After Stabbing in McLean: Police

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in McLean, Virginia, on Monday, police say.

A woman called police to report her son had stabbed her husband at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road at about 11 p.m. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man who had been stabbed, the Fairfax County Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also transported to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries, police said

An adult male was taken into custody, according to police.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.

Police believe this incident was a domestic dispute and the victim is the father of the man in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Abortion rights 18 hours ago

Virginia Special Election Could Change Future of Abortion Rights

Virginia 17 hours ago

Background Check Missed Trooper's Red Flags Before Killing Teen's Family in California

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us