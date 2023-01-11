Father Dead and Son in Custody After Stabbing in McLean: Police

A man is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in McLean, Virginia, on Monday, police say.

A woman called police to report her son had stabbed her husband at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road at about 11 p.m. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man who had been stabbed, the Fairfax County Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also transported to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries, police said

An adult male was taken into custody, according to police.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.

Police believe this incident was a domestic dispute and the victim is the father of the man in custody.

