Fatal Pedestrian Crash Shuts Down NB I-95 in Spotsylvania

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, early Friday morning, and all northbound lanes of the road have been shut down for hours during the morning rush.

The crash involving mulitple vehicles happened just after 3 a.m. on northbound I-95 at mile-marker 124, Virginia State Police said. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

All lanes of northbound I-95 remain closed before exit 126 for Spotsylvania and authorities are detouring traffic to exit 118 for Thornburg, VDOT said.

Traffic was backed up about 4 miles as of about 7 a.m., according to VDOT.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.