Family Rallies for Answers in Fatal Metro Center Shooting

A week after a chaotic shooting at the Metro Center station in D.C., the family of the man who was killed held a rally to demand answers.

“It’s just so hard just to know that we won’t see him again,” said Bullock’s aunt, Sherleen Bullock.

Troy “TJ” Bullock, 28, was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent during an altercation at the Metro station during the evening rush hour Dec. 7.

Video shows the struggle between the two men as they fell over a barrier about 8 feet to the ground below. It does not show what led to the altercation or the shooting itself.

Bullock’s family has a lot of questions, like why they haven’t been allowed to view his body, what led to the fight, was someone else involved, who the FBI agent is and who fired the fatal shot.

“What exactly happened, step-by-step, on December the seventh at 6:21 p.m. that caused their life to change forever,” said the family’s attorney, Jade Mathis.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said there’s a lot of investigating yet to be done to answer all the questions.

“We’re going to do everything that we need to do to make sure that we understand everything that happened there, be very transparent with the public in that space, but right now, we’re still in the very early stages of the investigation,” he said.

The FBI agent involved has not been charged with any wrongdoing.