Family Pleads for Answers After DC Man Disappears

A D.C. family is pleading for answers after a man disappeared more than a week ago.

Keith Johnson was last seen at his home on Tobias Drive SE on Monday, July 13.

Tuesday was Johnson's 44th birthday, but his family still has no idea where he is.

"I’m hurt. I’m hurt. I’m shocked," Johnson's fiance Letitia Kemp said.

"It’s indescribable, because we don’t know where he at and this is stuff that he don’t do. He don’t do this. He would have been home by now," Kemp said.

Police found Johnson's car days after he went missing four miles away from his house on D Street SE. Investigators said they found blood in the car.

His family and friends say they are praying for closure and searching for answers.

"I just want him to be found — if he's found alive or dead — so we can start to heal," Johnson's brother Daniel Johnson said.

Keith Johnson’s family searched the woods near his childhood home off of Ridge Road SE Tuesday in the hopes of finding something. His car was found approximately a mile from the wooded area.

Police described Johnson as a black male with a medium brown complexion, 6’1” in height, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and mixed grey hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts, grey/white sneakers, and a black hat.

Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099.