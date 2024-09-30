Family honors daughter 3 years after killing by spreading domestic violence awareness

Family and friends of Moyonna Tillman marked the third anniversary of her death by coming together here at Jessie Warr Park in Hyattsville to celebrate her life. They hope that by coming together and sharing their story, they can help other victims of domestic violence know that they're not alone.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed on September 24, 2021 by her ex boyfriend. Her family said she had so much ahead of her and dreamed of moving to LA to start a modeling career.

Her family created the Moyonna Tillman Foundation as a way to raise money for survivors of domestic violence provide scholarships and fund research.

At Sunday’s event, multiple presenters spoke about ways to help victims and how to spot the warning signs of domestic violence.

While the pain of losing her will never go away, Tillman’s family says advocating for others helps them through the grieving process.

“Even in the three years since her death, knowing how much she loved to help people and the fact that we're doing that as well, we feel that her presence and spirit are really happy and that's kind of uplifting and helping to guide us in everything that we're doing,” said Ashleigh Taylor, Tillman’s aunt.

Tillman’s family says that if your loved one finds themselves in a similar situation, the most important thing that you can do is listen to them, talk to them, let them know that they're not alone and that help like the services provided by the Moyonna Tillman Foundation are available for them.