Fake Renter Robbed Victim in Tenleytown Leasing Office: Police

By NBCWashington Staff

DC Police

A robber told his victim he was looking for a unit to rent in a Tenleytown apartment — then robbed him in the leasing office, police say.

D.C. Police say the culprit entered an apartment building on the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around noon Friday. When he encountered an employee in the hallway, he said he was looking to rent, police said.

The employee brought the suspect to the leasing office, looked up some information on the computer and said there were no units available. The suspect then pretended he was holding a weapon and demanded the victim's wallet, police said.

The victim handed over $40 in cash and the suspect ran off, police said.

Police have released video of a person of interest in the case. There's a $1,000 award available for information in the case.

