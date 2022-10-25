Fairfax Woman Critically Hurt, Dog Killed When Driver Hits Her During Evening Walk

A woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs is dead after a hit-and-run driver ran into them Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police say.

Cynthia Morales, 53, is in critical condition with multiple broken ribs and cuts to the back of her head, her daughter, Adriana Morales, told News4 on Tuesday.

“She’s in and out of consciousness. The doctors told me to wait five to seven days to know exactly what will happen to her," Adriana Morales said through tears.

Fairfax County police said 27-year-old Travis Hicks drove through the intersection of Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive without stopping and hit Morales, who was across the street walking her two dogs in front of the King's Ridge Swim Club. Hicks then drove off, police said.

“How could you leave a human being on the floor, fighting for their life? And now she’s fighting for her life in the hospital. I don’t understand how somebody with a heart could do such a thing," Adrian Morales said.

Officers found Hicks at a nearby parking lot after receiving tips from the community, police said.

Detectives are investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

“I just want him held accountable for everything. I don’t wish this on anybody and I just ask that everybody prays for my mom to make it out,” Adrian Morales said.

Amy Hasselkus is a neighbor to Cynthia Morales and said she has known her for years. She said Morales is a sweet person who loves her dogs.

“We were out walking and came across it and then realized it was her. She goes walking all the time with her dogs in the neighborhood. Everybody does, so, really tragic," Hasselkus said.

Since the start of October, five pedestrians have been struck in Fairfax County. Detective Sergio Andrade called it a troubling trend.

"Take a moment. Take a moment to pay more attention to your driving. Take a moment to pay attention to the pedestrians on the street," Andrade said.