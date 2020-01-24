Fairfax Man to Serve Seven Years in Prison for Campaign Embezzlement

A former lawyer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1.6 million from groups including the campaign fund of Virginia's Democratic Senate majority leader, Richard Saslaw.

David H. Miller, 71, of Fairfax was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria. A jury convicted Miller on fraud and other counts last year.

Prosecutors say he embezzled not just from Saslaw's campaign, but also a Canadian business and an autism organization.

Miller's wife, Linda Wallis, was Saslaw's campaign treasurer. She was sentenced to nearly five years for her role in the scheme.

The embezzlement from Saslaw's campaign exceeded $650,000.