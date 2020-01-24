Local
Virginia Senate

Fairfax Man to Serve Seven Years in Prison for Campaign Embezzlement

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

021319 court gavel generic
Shutterstock

A former lawyer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1.6 million from groups including the campaign fund of Virginia's Democratic Senate majority leader, Richard Saslaw.

David H. Miller, 71, of Fairfax was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria. A jury convicted Miller on fraud and other counts last year.

Prosecutors say he embezzled not just from Saslaw's campaign, but also a Canadian business and an autism organization.

Local

hit and run 15 mins ago

Bicyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run After Tire Gets Caught in Streetcar Tracks

Virginia 40 mins ago

Va. Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Running Child ‘Sextortion’ Ring Through Snapchat, Kik Apps

Miller's wife, Linda Wallis, was Saslaw's campaign treasurer. She was sentenced to nearly five years for her role in the scheme.

The embezzlement from Saslaw's campaign exceeded $650,000.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Virginia SenatefraudEmbezzlementSaslaw
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us