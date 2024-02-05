Fairfax County teacher wins Grammy Music Educator Award

A Fairfax County teacher took home a prestigious golden gramophone at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Annie Ray, the orchestra director at Annandale High School, won the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award. The award honors educators who made a significant and lasting contribution to music education in schools.

“Most of all, I want to thank my students to whom this award actually belongs,” she said in a Fairfax County Public Schools news release after learning she would receive the award. "The love of making music has been our unity and community. Thank you all for allowing me to guide you in this. I am humbled to accept this award for you all.”

Ray has drawn praise for her work with Crescendo Orchestra, which serves students with severe disabilities, according to the FCPS release.

She was one of 10 finalists, in a list that included music teachers from 10 cities in nine states, according to the Grammys. As the winner, she will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for the Annandale High School music program.

School district officials said they couldn't be prouder of Ray and her contributions to music education.

“What an exciting week in Atom Nation! We are so proud of Annie Ray, 2024 GRAMMY Music Educator of the Year. Last night, Annie was honored at the GRAMMY Special Merit Awards in Los Angeles alongside Gladys Knight, Ice Cube and other fellow artists,” the Annandale Community Insider wrote.

"🏆 And the 2024 #GRAMMYs Music Educator of the Year is…@annandaleatoms orchestra director Annie Ray!" @fcpsnews wrote in part on X.

She wasn’t the only person with ties to the D.C. area who took home awards.

D.C. native and comedian Dave Chappelle won his fifth Grammy for best comedy album. Former first lady Michelle Obama took home her second Grammy for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her book "The Light We Carry."