Fairfax County Public Schools brings back snow days without virtual learning

Fairfax County Public Schools is going back to having no virtual learning on snow days for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system announced.

There are 11 snow days built into the 2023-24 school year calendar, FCPS said in a release on Monday.

During the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, the school district's policy was to hold virtual learning days for day six and beyond of inclement weather.

Students will still have access to educational resources on snow days, the school system said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"They can utilize Tutor.com, complete supplemental learning opportunities recommended by their teachers, and tune in to educational programming available virtually and on public access television channels," the release stated. Those channels include: Red Apple 21 for elementary school, channel 25 for middle school and channel 99 for high school.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid is encouraging the community to contribute ideas for discovering and learning during the winter break and potential snow days. Suggestions can be sent to WinterDiscovery@fcps.edu.