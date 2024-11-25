Expected record-breaking Thanksgiving travel kicks off

The record-breaking Thanksgiving travel week is getting underway.

“I think all the Thanksgivings are busy,” Thanksgiving traveler Jonnie Smyth said.

People are getting to their Thanksgiving travel destinations by any means necessary with many leaving early to beat the rush.

According to AAA, nearly 80 million people will travel this Thanksgiving. That’s 1.7 million more than last year.

The majority of those people, about 71 million, will be driving and saving a little money on gas. The national average for gas is down 20 cents from this time last year.

Those traveling by air can expect packed airports.

News4 cameras caught cars backing up outside Reagan National Airport Sunday.

During what the agency calls a record setting year, the TSA expects to screen 18 million people over the Thanksgiving travel period which begins Tuesday and ends Monday Dec. 2.

Those lookng for an alternative way to travel are at Union Station taking a bus or train.

“I have done this before and I find it a lot more comfortable, a lot more moveability,” Smyth said “You know, getting around, walking around and I like trains.”

Last year, Amtrak says more than a million people traveled by train. They’re expecting more this year.

And, because Union Station is Amtrak’s second busiest station in the country, they’re offering a new, temporary waiting area for its guests.

It will come in handy for those dealing with delays, like Max Irish of D.C. and his girlfriend.

“We got here early and then just tried to wait it out and see what happens,” Irish said. “I mean, there is not much we can do at this point.”

Travel experts are also tracking the rush when people head back from their thanksgiving destinations. The busiest day is expected to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving.