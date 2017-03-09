The following content is created in consultation with Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Washington’s editorial staff. To learn more about Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, visit gwhcc.org.

Building a strong, loyal network — one rooted in trust and the mutual exchange of ideas — is important to any entrepreneur.

That’s why the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce launched its Business Expo in 2010. By connecting minority-owned businesses with potential clients and organizations that support their growth, the Expo seeks to empower all attendees with a unique and educational line up of events. Since its inception, the expo has swelled from 70 exhibitors and 500 attendees in 2010 to 170 exhibitors and 1,880 attendees in 2016.

This year’s 8th Annual GWHCC Minority Business Expo will take place on April 18 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and it comes with an added twist. Rather than focus solely on hispanic businesses as it has in the past, this year’s Expo will be geared toward all minority business owners, entrepreneurs, and would-be entrepreneurs in the DC area. By bringing together all these individuals under one roof, the Expo presents an amazing opportunity for sponsors and attendees to access thousands of professionals in the minority business community, build their networks, and reach new audiences. Events include business matchmaking sessions, panels, 1-on-1 assistance, and more pertaining to all things business and entrepreneurship.

Register to attend the 8th Annual GWHCC Minority Business Expo by clicking here. For sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, please email Maronel Steward: mstewart@gwhcc.org.

Founded in 1976, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Ibero American Chamber) is a membership driven organization that supports the economic development of the Washington, DC metropolitan region by facilitating the success of Latino and other minority-owned businesses and the communities they serve through networking, advocacy, education, and access to capital.