Escaped Emu Strolling Through Streets Dies After Capture

By Associated Press

An emu that escaped from a Baltimore County farm and trotted its way down busy roads has died after being caught.

News outlets report that the emu was seen meandering through residential neighborhoods Saturday morning in the Randallstown area.

Baltimore County Police say the emu escaped from a fenced yard at Lynn’s Farm and Nature Center. Police tracked the emu to a busy four-lane section of Liberty Road near a Wal-Mart and a Home Depot and captured it there.

But a police spokesperson said the emu died after it was captured from stress and exhaustion.

