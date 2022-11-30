Elementary School Official Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to 2 Women in Greenbelt

The dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Mount Pleasant has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to two women at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

Greenbelt police said the victims contacted them at around 9 a.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Buddy Attick Lake Park on Crescent Road, directly across the street from the police station.

Jamie White, 45, was arrested thanks to information from the victims, who noted his license plate number, authorities said.

“We received a call that two women had just been flashed by a man at Buddy Attick Lake Park,” Hannah Glasgow, a spokesperson for the police department, said.

Glasgow said the women provided officers with very specific information.

“They knew exactly what he was wearing. They knew what kind of car he was in. They even got the tag of the vehicle. So, they were able to provide us with the license plate which allowed us to locate that car in the area,” Glasgow said.

The website of Bancroft Elementary School, located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest D.C., lists White as dean of students.

News4 obtained an email Principal Jessica Morales sent to families that reads in part: “as of Tuesday, November 29, Bancroft’s Dean of Students, Mr. Jamie White, is on leave until further notice.”

The email goes on to say: “While we cannot comment on personnel or personal matters of employees, we understand this is unrelated to matters within our school or DC Public Schools.”

Police said they are investigating White’s possible connection to additional crimes, but have not brought any other charges forward.

“He is suspected to have done this before in at least one other case, potentially more,” Glasgow said.