Effort to Save Alternative Washington Met School Fails

An 11th-hour fight to save Washington Metropolitan High School has failed, and now officials say the Northwest D.C. school will close at the end of the year.

Washington Metropolitan High School aimed to specifically address high-need students, but low enrollment, low attendance and low test scores put the school on the chopping block.

D.C. Council Member Brian White pushed to keep the school open for another year, but the measure failed to get eight favorable votes on Tuesday. Five councilmembers voted to keep it open and seven voted against it.

Dr. Lewis Ferebee, the chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, said it was a tough decision but ultimately the city could not keep funneling resources to a smaller school.

Advocates for the alternative school said it needed to be fully funded to adequately serve students.

About 150 high school and middle school students are impacted. The District says it's already started the process of placing students at different campuses for next year.