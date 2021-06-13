dui

DUI Driver Hits Bus Stop Near Logan Circle, Kills Pedestrian: Police

D.C. police and EMS were dispatched to 14th and P streets NW at about 3:15 a.m.

By NBC Washington Staff

An intoxicated driver crashed into a bus stop near Logan Circle and killed a pedestrian early Sunday, police say. D.C. Pride festivities were held in the area hours earlier.

Information on the identity of the pedestrian, believed to be a man, was not immediately released. 

D.C. police and EMS were dispatched to 14th and P streets NW at about 3:15 a.m. They found that a driver crashed into part of a bus stop and hit someone.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead a short time later. 

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Other charges are likely, police said.

No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the car. 

