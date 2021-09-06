route 50

Drivers Advised to Wait as Traffic Backs Up Bay Bridge for 13 Miles

The Maryland Department of Transportation suggests drivers delay travel until after 10 p.m.

By NBC Washington Staff

Westbound traffic was backed up for 13 miles before the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Monday evening as thousands head back to the D.C. region from their Labor Day weekend travels.

If you're getting ready to head back from the Eastern Shore, you may want to wait out the major delays on Route 50. 

Delays begin prior to the Route 301 split.

The Maryland Department of Transportation suggests drivers delay travel until after 10 p.m. The department also asks people not to get off Route 50 and use local roads, because they want to keep those roads open for first responders and local residents.

