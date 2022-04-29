Driver Who Struck 2 Maryland Troopers on I-270 Suspected of Drug Impairment

A driver who struck two Maryland state troopers on I-270 Thursday was possibly under the influence of drugs, police say.

Multiple people called police shortly before 6:15 p.m. to report the driver of a 2010 Chevy Impala going southbound on I-270 in Rockville, state police said.

Two troopers immediately went to the area of I-270 and Montrose Road, where they parked their cruisers on the left shoulder and activated their emergency lights while they waited for the driver, police said.

Moments later, the Impala struck both patrol cars. The troopers were each sitting in their respective cruisers at the time, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Medics came to the scene and took both troopers to Suburban Hospital. They have since been discharged from the hospital.

The driver, 59-year-old Kevin Junghans, of Frederick, was also taken the to hospital. State police did not give any further details on Junghans' injuries or his condition.

Investigators of the crash believe drug impairment was a contributing circumstance, state police said.

Charges against Junghan are pending the outcome of the investigation and state police are working with the Montgomery County State's Attorney.