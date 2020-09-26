Driver Killed in Fiery Car Crash Into Maryland Home

A driver was killed when a car drove off the road, slammed into a home and then burst into flames Saturday in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, fire officials say.

A vehicle ran into a utility pole that crashed onto another vehicle around 7 a.m. Then, it careened into a home near Addison Road and Seat Pleasant Drive, sparking a fire, firefighters said.

A charred SUV could be seen tilted against the front of the home.

A person was inside the vehicle hit by the pole and is expected to be okay, Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said.

"We had some live wire concerns," Donelan said.

Six people inside the home managed to escape safely, authorities say.

The driver of the car that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said. No information has been released about their identity.

How the driver died will determine the course of the investigation. If the driver died in the blaze, then Prince George's firefighters will investigate. Police will investigate if it's determined that the driver was killed in the crash.

