Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site to Open in Arlington

A drive-through testing site will soon open for people who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus in Arlington, Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital Center said it is partnering with the Arlington County Public Health Department to open the temporary testing site at 1429 N. Quincy Street beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.

VHC medical staff will collect samples from Arlington residents, Arlington County Government employees, Arlington Public Schools employees and patients of VHC Medical Staff.

The sample collection center will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health officials said patients must meet the following guidelines to be tested:

This site is for sample collection from symptomatic patients (fevers, chills, cough, or shortness of breath) who have received a written order for COVID-19 testing from a licensed healthcare provider. This is not meant for asymptomatic patients, even those who have had a close contact with a known COVID patient.

Physicians with symptomatic patients can send orders to the Virginia Hospital Center outpatient lab electronically in EPIC or via fax to 703-558-2448.

Once they have received a physician’s order, patients should call the VHC COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 703-558-5766 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Patients must schedule an appointment before visiting the collection site.

Individuals arriving at the drive-through site will be asked to remain in their cars.

Individuals who visit the collection site are encouraged to follow the instructions of their health care provider and self-quarantine while they await their results. Test results will be available to the patient within five to seven business days.

“The opening of this temporary facility allows us to meet the urgent needs of our community while our Emergency Department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention,” said James B. Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center.