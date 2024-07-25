Dozens of shots caught on video in Shaw shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

A doorbell camera in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood captured the sound of dozens of shots Wednesday night that left one man dead, two men hurt, cars riddled with bullets and the neighborhood shaken.

What sounded like automatic gunfire erupted at 7th and O streets NW just before 9:30 p.m. The shooter or shooters opened fire just steps from an apartment complex playground and a recreation center.

“This is completely unacceptable, and our detectives are doing everything they can to bring these folks to justice,” Chief of Police Pamela Smith said.

Two people were killed and seven others were hurt in at least five separate shootings within a span of seven hours in D.C.

Police released an image of a Jeep Cherokee believed to be connected to the Shaw shooting and another shooting less than an hour earlier.

MPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection 7th and O Streets Northwest. Investigators from our Real Time Crime Center have located images of a suspect vehicle, pictured below.

Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/OWe2KJW0ho — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 25, 2024

In the neighborhood, a resident who moved to Shaw from Virginia just a year ago said she’s considering moving.

“It’s just a lot with the youth out here. I have never seen teenagers in between that 16 to 21 [range] so unhinged,” she said.

Alexander Padro, the head of Shaw Main Streets and an elected neighborhood leader, said he and his neighbors are frustrated by the violence.

“It’s just inconceivable that we can’t manage to get this situation under control,” he said.

Last week, the police chief and Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke about double-digit drops in homicides and violent crimes in the District so far this year.

Two people are dead and seven others are hurt after a pair of triple shootings in the Shaw and Fort Dupont neighborhoods in D.C. that happened Wednesday night within less than an hour of each other. Investigators are now looking for a vehicle that could be involved in both shootings. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

On Thursday, Bowser called Wednesday a tough night.

“This may be a beef-related set of shootings. We’re in touch with all of our people on the street, who are passing information along, and we will identify the shooters,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing. D.C. police said no arrests have been made yet.

