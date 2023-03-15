Double Shooting Victim Runs to Suitland High School

A double shooting at an apartment in District Heights, Maryland, critically injured a woman and sent an injured man running to a nearby high school looking for help Tuesday.

The shooting took place at the Sussex Square Apartments in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive at about 4 p.m., a Prince George’s County police spokesperson said.

“It’s scary, you know, to know that this is happening,” neighbor Demarcus Williams said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The other victim ran from the shooting and was found at an annex building towards the back of Suitland High School’s campus. The school is located feet from the apartment and separated by a gate, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident caused an hour lockdown at the high school. Officials confirmed the shooting, and the individuals were not connected to the school.

“They said Suitland is on lockdown, Suitland is across the street from me, so I look outside, and I just see the cops,” Williams said.

Maria Harris, who came home from work to find officers, was left with questions about the shooting.

“If the people lived here, that’s the other thing we don't know, we’re the visiting somebody else,” Harris said.

She has lived at the apartment for over 20 years.

“Yea, a long time, this area, this particular patch, is usually very quiet,” she said. “People are very friendly here, there are people that help me all of the time. You see I’m on a cane.”

“It’s too much, it’s like every week there’s a lockdown here. If it’s not in this city, it’s in another nearby city,” Williams said.

Detectives are working to figure out a motive for the shooting. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-772-4740.